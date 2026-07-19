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Australian university head apologises over encampments

The Australian National University ‘failed to protect the psychological safety’ of Jewish students and staff who were labelled ‘baby killers’

July 19, 2026 11:53
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CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 14: A Gaza solidarity encampment is seen during a pro-Palestinian protest inside the Australian National University on June 14, 2024 in Canberra, Australia. Pro-Palestinian protesters have encamped in several Australian universities as part of a global movement mirroring actions in the United States. (Photo by George Calvelo/Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read
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The head of Australian National University has issued a formal apology  for the institution’s failure to protect the psychological safety of Jewish students and staff during aggressive pro-Palestinian encampments in 2024.

Appearing before the Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion last week interim Vice Chancellor Rebekah Brown acknowledged that Jewish members of the Canberra campus community were subjected to targeted harassment, including being labelled “baby killers” and “genocide supporters.”

She admitted the university fell short despite an internal risk assessment identifying a high risk of psychosocial harm, pledging that the administration is committed to doing better.

Brown was quoted by ABC News Australia as saying “that all Jewish students and staff and their colleagues and friends ... have an absolute right to feel safe, respected and heard on our campus. I’m sorry that they didn’t and I’ve committed in my role, as long as I am the interim vice chancellor, to do better.”

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