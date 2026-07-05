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Two arrested over mock drive-by shooting outside Sydney synagogue on Shabbat

Men allegedly pointed imitation weapon toward the house of worship from an SUV

July 5, 2026 10:28
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One of the men allegedly involved in the threatening incident being arrested by police (Image: 9News Australia)

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

1 min read

Two men have been charged after allegedly pointing an imitation firearm at a synagogue in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The incident occurred around midday Saturday when the men, ages 22 and 25, allegedly aimed the fake weapon at the building while driving along Kiaora Road in Double Bay.

Police intercepted their Toyota SUV shortly afterwards, recovered the imitation pistol, and made the arrests.

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Topics:

Australia

Courts

Police

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