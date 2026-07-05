Two arrested over mock drive-by shooting outside Sydney synagogue on Shabbat

Two men have been charged after allegedly pointing an imitation firearm at a synagogue in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.
The incident occurred around midday Saturday when the men, ages 22 and 25, allegedly aimed the fake weapon at the building while driving along Kiaora Road in Double Bay.
Police intercepted their Toyota SUV shortly afterwards, recovered the imitation pistol, and made the arrests.
🔴 Two men arrested in Sydney, after they allegedly pointed guns (which turned out to be imitations weapons) at group of Jewish worshippers at an Eastern Suburbs Synagogue during Shabbat. Bravo NSW Police for prompt action!
[🎥: @9NewsAUS] pic.twitter.com/ngmkrdgcwu
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