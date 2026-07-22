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Exclusive: ‘Give me a gun and I’ll fight for Iran,’ says George Galloway aide

Politicians warn UK influencers visiting Islamic Republic are ‘soft-power warriors’ spreading regime propaganda

July 22, 2026 13:10
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By

Jane Prinsley

6 min read
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George Galloway’s former aide has said he is “happy to be given a gun” and fight for Iran while speaking from the Islamic Republic, the JC can reveal.

Hussain Shafiei expressed his support for the regime in an interview and declared: “We are fighting back.”

The former election coordinator for Galloway’s Workers Party is one of a number of British residents who have travelled to Iran to support the Islamic Republic.

Social media influencers from the UK attended the regime’s six-day ceremonial funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier this month. They included a reality TV personality, a trainee lawyer and a Shia preacher.

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Topics:

Iran

IRGC

Ayatollah Khameini

George Galloway

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