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IRGC to be proscribed as national security threat

The measures were enabled by the passage of the new National Security (State Threats) Act after a series of Iran-linked attacks against the Jewish community

July 13, 2026 13:51
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Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosts a reception at number 10 Downing Street for the Jewish community.(Image: Suzanne Plunkett/PA Wire)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

4 min read
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Sir Keir Starmer has announced that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is set to be proscribed as a state threat, with membership of the group carrying a potential life sentence.

The prime minister made the announcement in the garden of 10 Downing Street, where he was hosting a reception attended by Jewish communal leaders and organisations.

He told those present that both the IRGC and another IRGC-linked group, the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (also known by its Arabic name Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia or HAYI) is set to be proscribed under new legislation introduced by the government – the National Security (State Threats) Act, which gained Royal Assent last week.

The law allows the government to criminalise membership of and some expressions of support for such organisations, in a manner similar to the existing legislation used to proscribe terrorist groups.

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Topics:

IRGC

Iran

Sir Keir Starmer

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