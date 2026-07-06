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Two men jailed for knife attack on anti-regime journalist ‘on behalf of Iran’

The pair, both Romanian nationals, took part in the assault, which the court heard was ‘instigated by a foreign power’

July 6, 2026 11:35
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Handout screen grab from CCTV of Iran International journalist Pouria Zeraati running from a knife attack outside his home in Wimbledon on March 29 2024 (PA)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

4 min read

Two men who took part in a “targeted” knife attack on a journalist “on behalf of the Iranian state” have been jailed for 12 and eight years respectively.

Iran International journalist Pouria Zeraati was left bleeding in the street after being stabbed three times outside his home in Wimbledon on March 29, 2024.

Romanian nationals Nandito Badea, 21, and George Stana, 25, both denied but were convicted of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

George Stana (L) and Nandito Badea (R) (PA)George Stana (L) and Nandito Badea (R) (PA)[Missing Credit]

At the Old Bailey on Friday, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said that the “evidence overwhelmingly points” to the attack being carried out on behalf of the Iranian regime.

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Topics:

Court and Crime

Courts

Crime

Iran

Iranian dissidents

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