‘Support for terrorism going unpunished’ shadow justice secretary warns as radical preacher escapes charges

“It is time we targeted enforcement and prosecutions at where the real threat lies – from Islamist extremists."

Shadow home minister Alicia Kearns urged the security minister Dame Angela Eagle to “get a grip of her brief and ensure her government’s rhetoric on antisemitism is matched with action.”

Speaking to the JC, she said: “The Prime Minister has described rising antisemitism as a national crisis. Yet authorities continue to turn a blind eye to those spreading this poison in our society.

Makke memorialising the slain supreme leader (Photo: Instagram)

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Counter-terrorism specialist Roger Macmillan warned that Makke is “conducting activity that is not conducive to the safe running of a nation state” and called for counter-extremism legislation to be “tightened” to cover “insidious grey zone actors” such as the Shia preacher.

Following the decision of UK authorities, Makke travelled to Iran, where he is currently attending the six-day funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The JC previously revealed that Makke trained under a senior Hezbollah figure at a seminary in Lebanon, and said he would have "undoubtedly chosen” Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah "over my own daughter”.

After he attended Nasrallah's funeral and described the terror chief as one of the world’s “greatest freedom fighters” he was banned from entering Australia.

Makke, who also sells "libido-boosting" oil and is a regular fixture on British university campuses, was reported to police on multiple occasions over his alleged support for terror groups, including Hezbollah, a crime which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Last year, the JC revealed that Makke host an annual five-day “spiritual warrior camp” in Derbyshire, where young men receive religious and physical instruction.

The nearest Jewish community said it had "deep alarm" over the combat training camp and called on authorities to "monitor this event closely".

It is understood that a dossier of information about Makke was passed to UK security forces.

Makke crouching next to a picture and grave of the Hezbollah soldier, Mohamed Balbaaki (Photo: Instagram)

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The security minister said material relating to Makke has been "subject to detailed assessment by specialist officers," but that it did not "meet the threshold for offences under terrorism or other legislation."

In a letter to Kearns, the former chair of the foreign affairs committee who raised Makke’s record of extremism with Eagle’s predecessor Dan Jarvis, the minister said: "This Government is clear that support for proscribed organisations is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

A senior officer in the counter terror command said information related to Makke was subject to "a thorough and detailed assessment," but that specialist officers concluded various posts "do not breach either terrorism or other criminal legislation."

The officer added that "should evidence of any subsequent offences be identified," then the force will ensure "swift action will be taken."

The JC approached Makke for comment