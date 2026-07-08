Become a Member
UK

‘Support for terrorism going unpunished’ shadow justice secretary warns as radical preacher escapes charges

Extremist who mourned Hezbollah ‘does not meet threshold for offences’ says security minister

July 8, 2026 18:11
camp makke.jpg
Makke and (above him) his admiring post about Hassan Nasrallah. Other images show scenes from his combat camp (Images: Instagram / YouTube screenshots)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The shadow justice secretary has warned “support for actual terrorism goes unpunished” after it emerged that a Shia preacher who mourned a slain Hezbollah fighter will not be charged with any offences under counter-terrorism legislation.

Despite “multiple reports” to Counter-Terrorism Police, UK authorities will not arrest London-born preacher Sayed Hussain Makke, the JC can reveal.

British-Lebanese Makke mourned members of the banned Iranian-backed terror proxy Hezbollah – including a British friend who died fighting for the group – and members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy slammed the decision by UK authorities, warning: “Prosecutors have been willing to enforce de facto blasphemy laws using the Public Order Act, yet expressing support for actual terrorism violence goes unpunished.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Counter-terrorism

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper