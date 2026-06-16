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Senior MP urges police to arrest radical cleric with ‘warrior’ training camp

‘Libido-boosting’ oil salesman and Islamic preacher reported over alleged support for terror groups

June 16, 2026 13:03
camp makke.jpg
Makke and (above him) his admiring post about Hassan Nasrallah. Other images show scenes from his combat camp (Images: Instagram / YouTube screenshots)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read

The former chair of the foreign affairs committee has called for the arrest of a Shia preacher, previously exposed by the JC for his links to Hezbollah, after he returned to the UK.

Alicia Kearns has written to the Home Office asking why Sayed Hussain Makke has not been arrested despite “multiple reports made to Counter-Terrorism Police”.

Makke, a London-born preacher, runs annual “spiritual warrior” camps for young British men in the English countryside, combining Islamic teaching with physical combat training.

The JC previously exposed Makke for mourning members of the banned Iranian-backed terror proxy Hezbollah, including a British friend who died fighting for the group, and members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

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Topics:

Counter-terrorism

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