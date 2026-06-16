Senior MP urges police to arrest radical cleric with ‘warrior’ training camp

Following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Makke – who trained under a senior Hezbollah figure at a seminary in Lebanon – said he would have “undoubtedly chosen” Nasrallah “over my own daughter" and attended the terror chief’s funeral.

Hezbollah's military wing was proscribed in Britain in 2008, and the group's political wing was banned in 2019. Expressing support for a proscribed organisation is a criminal offence carrying a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Last year, the JC also revealed concerns from the local Jewish community about Makke's five-day retreat in Derbyshire.

The nearest Jewish community expressed “deep alarm” and called on authorities to “monitor this event closely to ensure that it does not incite hatred, promote extremism or undermine community cohesion”.

It is understood Makke – who also sells “libido-boosting” oil and is a regular fixture on British university campuses, where he gives talks to AhlulBayt societies – was reported to police on multiple occasions over his alleged support for terror groups.

Makke crouching next to a picture and grave of the Hezbollah soldier, Mohamed Balbaaki (Photo: Instagram)

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In a letter seen by the JC, Kearns asked now Security Minister Dan Jarvis why no warrant had been issued for Makke's arrest since his return to the UK.

She wrote: “Why was Makke not arrested and questioned upon arrival at the airport, and since returning to the UK?”

Kearns asked whether ministers would “urgently discuss this case with Counter Terrorism Police to ensure the law is upheld and alleged breaches of the Terrorism Act are investigated, and if proven, charged?”

The MP said she reported Makke to Counter Terrorism Police in April.

“I previously wrote to you on April 24 to share a police report I submitted regarding Hussain Makke, highlighting his sustained public support for proscribed group Hezbollah, running of combat training camps for Shia men where radicalisation is alleged to have occurred, and relocation to an area of Southern Lebanon with a significant Hezbollah presence.”

Kearns added that despite previous assurances from ministers that evidence of potential offences would be “assessed and acted upon appropriately”, Makke had now returned to the UK and “has not been arrested”.

“Following the recent string of attacks against the Jewish community, the Government repeatedly committed to doing everything in its power to combat rising antisemitism and support, both rhetorical and practical, for proscribed groups such as Hezbollah,” she wrote.

Makke addressing an Absoc event in a Soas lecture theatre (Photo: Instagram)

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Since holding a training camp in the Peak District last summer, Makke has spent time in the Middle East and hosted a warrior camp in Thailand.

He has now returned to Britain, where another camp was advertised this year from June 5 to June 9.

The retreat, known as the Spiritual Warrior Project, offers “Olympic-level wrestling” alongside religious education focused on “God-centric masculinity” and “man psychology”. Applicants are asked how much they value “discipline” and “brotherhood”.

Makke has previously claimed media reports about the warrior camp were “an attempt to stir up hatred against our camp attendees”.

The legal group, Left Legal Fighting Fund, shared a response from Makke to JC after an investigation into his support for Hezbollah.

As well as combating men's urge to consume pornography, Makke sells an oil that he claims helps to boost libido (photo: Instagram)

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It said: “The Jewish Chronicle is an asset of a hostile foreign regime. Neither I nor anyone else involved in the Spiritual Warrior Project will take lectures from an institution whose purpose is to radicalise British Jewry to facilitate genocide in the Levant.

“The focus of all British authorities should be on tracking, capturing and imprisoning home-grown Jewish extremists who have served, or continue to serve, in the genocidal Israeli military.”

In response to the Telegraph, which first ran that story about Kearns' letter to the Home Office, Makke said: “I have always acted in accordance with UK terrorism law, and any allegation to the contrary is defamatory, ludicrous and racist. British counter-terrorism police should be commended for ignoring the malign Zionist influence-peddlers calling for my arrest.

“It is an open secret that Alicia Kearns is a British intelligence asset, but she appears to be an asset of the Zionist regime as well. She should be investigated for working against British interests on behalf of a hostile foreign power.”

A Counter Terrorism Policing London spokesperson said: “All reports are reviewed and, if it is assessed that further police action is required, then it will get passed to the relevant police force, or counter terrorism unit to carry this out.”