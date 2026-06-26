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The world may have stopped worrying about a nuclear-armed Iran – but Israel never will

As Jerusalem is sidelined from talks between the US and the Islamic Republic, experts warn against a deal that kicks the atomic can down the road

June 26, 2026 12:11
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By

Natalie Lisbona

6 min read

“Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds”: the chilling quote from the sacred Hindu scripture the Bhagavad Gita was what passed through the mind of J Robert Oppenheimer as he witnessed the successful first test of the nuclear weapon he had engineered in 1945.

The great Jewish-American scientist was thinking not of a threat – understandable though it would have been in the war against the evil of the Axis powers – but of a warning of the apocalyptic harm humanity could now inflict in a flash.

Flash forward to some time in the not too distant future.

Iran completes its first successful test of an atomic bomb to announce itself to the world as a nuclear power.

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Topics:

Iran nuclear program

Israel

Iran

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