Iranian foreign minister sits down with Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthis at Ali Khamenei funeral

In a meeting with Mohammad Fneish, a Shi'a Lebanese politician and representative of Hezbollah, Araghchi claimed that Tehran was seeking to end the war in Lebanon via ongoing talks with the United States.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic's top diplomat told Hamas's Muhammad Ismail Darwish, who heads the terror group's leadership council, that Tehran would continue to support the Palestinian cause until the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks during a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart following a meeting in Baghdad on June 28, 2026 (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Khamenei's funeral got underway in Tehran on Friday, more than four months after he was targeted and killed in the opening Israeli Air Force strikes of Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury.

The ceremonies are scheduled to run until Thursday, when Khamenei is to be buried at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad.

Mojtaba Khamenei, who was appointed the Islamic Republic's third supreme leader following his father's death, had not been seen at the ceremonies as of Sunday morning.

Three of Ali Khamenei's other sons — Mostafa, Masoud and Meysam Hosseini Khamenei — appeared in public on Sunday for the first time since the war began on February 28, offering prayers over their father's remains at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla of Tehran mosque, Iran International reported.

Thousands of mourners gathered in the mosque's courtyard on Sunday, with some carrying red banners symbolising revenge and chanting for the deaths of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The New York Times, citing two members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and a source involved in planning the funeral, reported that Mojtaba Khamenei told officials he wanted to attend the burial ceremony in Mashhad and lead the traditional prayer for the dead.

The newspaper cited the sources – who spoke on condition of anonymity – saying security officials had rejected the proposal over concerns Israel could attempt to assassinate the supreme leader at the ceremony or use it to track his whereabouts.

The younger Khamenei was injured in the airstrike that killed his father. While it is generally believed that Mojtaba is still alive, he has not appeared in public since the start of the war, and no images or audio recordings of him have been released.