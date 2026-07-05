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Iranian foreign minister sits down with Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthis at Ali Khamenei funeral

Current Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is yet to turn up at the showcase event, reportedly over fears of assassination

July 5, 2026 11:42
GettyImages-2284190721.jpg
People gather to mourn Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the funeral ceremonies at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran on July 5, 2026. Iranian leaders on July 5 joined prayers over the casket of late supreme leader Ali Khamenei during a second day of funeral ceremonies, which was declared a public holiday across Iran. Khamenei's body will be moved out of the Grand Mosalla later in the day, where it is lying in state, as part of preparations for processions through the capital the following day. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images) /

By

JC Reporter,

Jewish News Syndicate

2 min read

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met representatives of Tehran's regional terrorist allies on the sidelines of Saturday’s funeral for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Araghchi held meetings with representatives of Hezbollah, Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – designated a terror group by the US and EU but not the UK – and the Houthis, Iran's Press TV reported.

“The Zionist enemy and the criminal US imagine that they can destroy the resistance by physically assassinating its leaders,” Araghchi said in remarks published by the state-run outlet.

“Yet in reality, the pure blood of the resistance martyrs has led to the disgrace and defeat of the American criminals and the Zionist regime.”

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Topics:

Iran

Ayatollah Khameini

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