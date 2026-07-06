Khamenei’s funeral was choreographed to signal revenge – not reconciliation

After six days of elaborate funeral ceremonies attended by a limited number of foreign dignitaries and staged across Iran, Ali Khamenei, the former Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, was buried on July 5, bringing to an end one of the regime’s most choreographed political spectacles.

Yet one detail stood out. The dominant colour at Ali Khamenei's funeral was not the black traditionally associated with mourning, but red – the colour of blood, vengeance, and retribution in Shi'ite symbolism. According to the hardline newspaper Farhikhtegan, the choice was deliberate. It signalled that the Islamic Republic intended to frame the death of its leader not as the end of an era but as the beginning of a campaign of revenge.

"His blood has not yet been avenged; only part of that revenge has been carried out. His blood was unjustly shed, and the Iranian nation will not lower the banner of vengeance until full retribution has been achieved,” the paper declared.

The symbolism is significant because it reveals how the authorities want the public – and the outside world – to interpret Khamenei's death. Instead of emphasising national mourning, reconciliation, or political continuity, the regime chose a visual language associated with retaliation. Farhikhtegan went further, arguing that "avenging the martyred leader" should be pursued simultaneously on the intelligence, military, and legal fronts, underscoring that the message was not merely ceremonial but political.