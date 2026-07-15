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Revealed: The IRGC butcher living in the UK despite asylum claim rejection

Former members of the regime-linked Basij paramilitary group are living in the UK despite being found by courts to have been complicit in crimes against humanity, it has emerged

July 15, 2026 13:06
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(Illustrative) Members of the Iranian Basij paramilitary force march during the force parade in Tehran on January 10, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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A former commander of the Basij, a volunteer branch of the IRGC that is responsible for brutal, widespread and systematic attacks and suppression against civilians and dissidents, lives in the north of England where he runs a butcher shop, according to an investigation by Channel 4 News.

Akbar Azimi-Rad, 42, arrived in the UK in 2007, but his asylum claim was rejected because he had been a Basij commander, according to immigration tribunal papers seen by the JC.

He allegedly told officials that he joined the paramilitary group when he was 12 and, by his early 20s held the highest rank in his village and was in command of 30 men. He completed compulsory military service with the Revolutionary Guard in Tehran between 2003 and 2004.

A member of the Basij for 11 years, he claimed people hated him and “ran away” when they saw him. Although he claims not to have been violent himself, he admitted to handing over those “he knew would be subject to serious ill-treatment”, per Channel 4.

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Topics:

IRGC

Iran

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