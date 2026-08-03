Exclusive: British antisemitic influencer who blamed Israel for Berlin Pride attack exposed as convicted attempted robber

In a post from 2024, Kent-Smith stated that, around the time he got out of prison, he began learning “the truth about what’s going on in this world”.

“I realised my enemy was not on my doorstep, but my enemy was the global Zionist elites that tax us into oblivion and start endless wars and commit genocides on the world stage.”

Using the Saviour alias, he began to gain significant traction online following the October 7 terror attack, with most of his content focusing on the Gaza War and featuring him expressing his fervently anti-Israel views and promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories.

The Saviour goes to a strictly Orthodox Jewish neighbourhood and calls anti-Zionist Jews 'good Jews' (Credit: YouTube)

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In recent months, he has taken to visiting Stamford Hill and Golders Green to ask visibly Jewish people their thoughts on “Israel, Palestine… and the Epstein regime”. In one video, he purchased and wore a kippah in an attempt to go “undercover as a Jew”. Those who expressed anti-Zionist views were described by him as “good Jews”.

He has also appeared to justify the October 7 atrocities on multiple occasions.

On October 8, 2023 – the day after the massacre – Kent-Smith referred to its perpetrators as “the resistance”, said those killed were “settlers”, and the day itself marked “a significant milestone in Palestinian resistance history”. He has also later claimed that “half the people that died on October 7 were actually killed by [Israel]” through what is known as the “Hannibal directive”.

The Saviour writing the day after October 7 that the 'resistance' killed 'settlers' and was a 'significant milestone in Palestinian resistance history' (Credit: X)

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He has also consistently voiced conspiracy theories alleging that “Zionists” control the United States and Britain, and that the war with Iran is being waged because of the “Epstein files”.

He has similarly asserted that “paedophiles are the only people who support Israel” and that “real Jews hate Israel”.

In response to the revelations, the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC) said Kent-Smith’s conduct could amount to criminal offences and warrants police investigation, while the Community Security Trust (CST) said it amounted to targeted harassment and called on social media platforms to take action.

The Saviour writing 'pedophiles are the only people who support Israel' (Credit: X)

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A Saviour post which states 'real Jews hate Israel' (Credit: X)

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Responding to news of the car ramming attack at the Berlin Pride parade last week that killed one and wounded 29 others, Kent-Smith tweeted that Israel was behind “Islamic extremist terror”.

He also posited that Israel was behind the mass influx of Moroccan migrants into Spain last Thursday. “Israel is the enemy of Europe and the whole world,” he wrote on X.

He regularly refers to Hebrew as “that terrorist language” during live streams, to Israelis as “demons” and “terrorist scum”.

A Saviour post which says Israel is behind Islamic extremist terror (Credit: X)

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He has further claimed that both the Hatzola ambulance arson attack in March and the drone incident near the Israeli embassy in London in April were “false flag” operations carried out by Mossad.

Of the Hatzola attack, he posted: “You are a r****d if you can't see that this is a blatant false flag.” Referring to the drone incident, he said that it was “false flag bulls*** blaming Iran again”.

The Saviour going 'undercover as a Jew' to speak to visibly Jewish people he says are 'Zionists' (Credit: X)

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Some of The Saviour's YouTube videos (Credit: YouTube)

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An Iran-linked Islamist group, Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, claimed responsibility for both incidents.

During a livestream discussing the drone incident, Kent-Smith said: “They think we’re stupid, man… The propaganda is f***ing mental bro, the false flags are crazy… You’re such an idiot if you f***ing believe that. It’s always an Iranian group, isn’t it?

"It’s always an Iranian group and always blame f***ing Muslims… why would Iran and Hezbollah want to attack London? It makes no f***ing sense.”

In a separate post, he appeared to endorse the conspiracy theory that Fifa unduly favoured Argentina in the recent World Cup due to Jewish or Zionist influence by sharing a fake team lineup with the players’ names altered to resemble popular Jewish surnames.

And in another, he drew comparisons between Israel and Nazi Germany, suggesting that the claim that the Jews are “God’s chosen people” was equivalent to Nazi theories about the “master race”.

The Saviour comparing Israel to Nazi Germany (Credit: X)

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Separately, Kent-Smith has shared on X speeches by former Hamas chief and architect of October 7 Yahya Sinwar accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

He has also claimed there is “no evidence” that Hamas throws LGBT people off roofs, describing such claims as “propaganda”.

He has called former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a “martyr”.

The Saviour sharing a speech by former Hamas chief and architect of October 7, Yahya Sinwar, with a broken heart emoji (Credit: X)

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In May this year, Kent-Smith appeared on the 5 Pillars podcast during which he was referred to as “Josh” and discussed various conspiracy theories, including Israel “controlling” multiple countries.

He said during that episode it was “crazy how this like little, small so-called country has got everyone just agreeing with them somehow”.

He later said: “All of the people that do stand up against Israel, like you know look what happens in Venezuela, Iran...they're always demonised by our mainstream media, funnily enough... how is this small little place controlling America and Britain?”

A JLC spokesperson said Kent-Smith “appears to combine the spreading of antisemitic conspiracy theories, praise for proscribed terrorist organisations, and the justification of the atrocities of October 7 with approaching and filming visibly Jewish people in Jewish neighbourhoods for online content".

“Content of this kind risks contributing to an environment in which Jews increasingly feel intimidated and unsafe. Taken together, this conduct appears capable of amounting to harassment and other criminal offences. It warrants investigation by the police.”

The Saviour posting an image of the Argentinian national football team with payot and changing their names to sound Jewish (Credit: X)

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The CST said: “It’s outrageous that the harassment of Jews is being monetised and amplified by social media platforms.

"There can be no excuse for targeting Jewish people for clicks, engagement, or profit. This reflects a growing trend of so-called ‘content creators’ using antisemitism to build audiences and generate traction online.

“Platforms have a responsibility to ensure they are not facilitating or rewarding this behaviour, and we expect them to enforce their community standards and take robust action against any accounts engaging in antisemitic activity, including targeted harassment.”

Kent-Smith did not respond to the JC's request for comment, but conducted a YouTube livestream shortly before publication, in which he referred to this article as a “Jewish hit piece”.

"Hit pieces are getting written, let’s go man, we’re ready for war,” he said.

"We ain’t scared of these clowns that are trying to put hit pieces out on me.”

Later in the same stream, he went on: “We go out, we do street documentaries, we interview different people every week.

"Sometimes we go to Jewish neighbourhoods, sometimes we go to Indian neighbourhoods, sometimes we interview random people...there’s no specific targeting of any group or any religion or anything like that.’’

Of the JC’s request for comment, he said: “Knowing these guys, they’re desperate for a response, because obviously I ignore them."

He then proceeded to show a JC reporter’s X profile to his viewers and said he “stands by” his “good Jew” comments, saying: “People who stand against the genocide, that’s good, is that not a good Jew?”

"I will not be responding to your s***ty message, and I look forward to the hit piece you put forward against me, because everyone who watches my channel knows we don’t target Jews on purpose, we don’t target anyone, we go and ask the people on the streets opinions,” he added.

Streaming platform Kick said it assesses creators individually under its Community Guidelines and that breaches can result in bans, suspensions or content removal, but declined to comment on specific cases.

Two days after the JC contacted X, Kent-Smith revealed that he had been removed from the platform’s Creator Revenue Sharing programme, meaning he can no longer make money from his content on the platform, due to alleged violations of its Creator Monetisation Standards.