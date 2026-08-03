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Exclusive: British antisemitic influencer who blamed Israel for Berlin Pride attack exposed as convicted attempted robber

The Saviour, whom the JC can identify as Josh Kent-Smith, was jailed for a year and nine months over his involvement in a robbery in 2019

August 3, 2026 16:52
Web image.jpg
Josh Kent-Smith, who goes by the name The Saviour on social media, standing next to Jews belonging to the anti-Zionist group Neturei Karta (Credit: YouTube)

By

Daniel Ben-David

6 min read
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A British antisemitic influencer with over half a million followers was convicted of attempted robbery and sentenced to nearly two years behind bars, the JC can reveal.

The JC has identified Josh Kent-Smith, 28, from Basildon, Essex, as the man behind The Saviour account.

Operating under his online pseudonym, Kent-Smith has travelled to strictly-Orthodox neighbourhoods to question visibly Jewish people about Israel and Jeffrey Epstein, and has claimed Israel was behind acts of Islamist terrorism, including last week's car-ramming attack at Berlin Pride.

But, in 2019, before becoming an online content creator, he pleaded guilty to an attempted robbery and was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison.

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Topics:

Social Media

Israel

influencers

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