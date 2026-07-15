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Will Messi demolish England? There's an antisemitic conspiracy for that

Social media monitor CyberWell uncovered a wave of offensive posts claiming the Argentine legend is Zionist, Jewish or controlled by Jews, while recycling Protocols-style theories about Jewish control of FIFA

July 15, 2026 11:34
GettyImages-2285705685.jpg
Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Switzerland at the Kansas City Stadium on July 11, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Steve Linde,

Jewish News Syndicate?

2 min read
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Major international sporting events are increasingly being exploited to spread antisemitic conspiracy theories online, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup serving as the latest vehicle for claims that Jews secretly control global institutions and even Argentina star Lionel Messi, according to new research by Israeli non-profit CyberWell.

The Tel Aviv-based organisation, which works with Meta, TikTok and YouTube to identify and report online antisemitism, said it alerted social media platforms during the final week of June after uncovering dozens of posts in English, Arabic, and French that used the World Cup to promote anti-Jewish narratives.

Among the most prominent themes were false claims that Jews control FIFA, governments, the media and world events, alongside repeated references to the Protocols of the Elders of Zion, the notorious antisemitic forgery that has fuelled conspiracy theories for more than a century.

Following Argentina’s victory over Algeria, CyberWell found posts falsely claiming that Messi is Jewish, controlled by Jews, or benefiting from alleged Jewish influence over FIFA and the World Cup.

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Topics:

World Cup 2026

Football

Conspiracy theory

Antisemitism

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