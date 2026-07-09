Wiki page of World Cup ref edited to make him Jewish as Egyptian fans blame Zionism for Argentina loss

The Wikipedia page for the French referee who took charge of the Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt on Tuesday was changed this week to state that he is Jewish, leading Egyptian fans to blame Israel, Jews and Zionism for their team’s loss.

Francois Letexier has been subjected to a slew of online abuse from disgruntled viewers following a number of contentious calls during the game.

These included calling a foul, with the help of VAR, that ruled out an Egyptian goal and giving Argentina what would ultimately prove a decisive penalty.

Much of the ire centred around claims that football’s governing body, Fifa, is biased in favour of Argentina and its star player, Lionel Messi, which have been prevalent on social media during the World Cup.