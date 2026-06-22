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Lionel Messi got away with bad tackle at World Cup as he’s ‘protected by the Jewish lobby’, claims Algerian TV pundit

Regulator slams comments as “inflammatory and offensive”

June 22, 2026 16:49
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Lionel Messi playing for Argentina against Algeria last week

By

JC Reporter

1 min read

Football superstar Lionel Messi was not punished for a bad tackle at the World Cup because he is “protected by the Jewish lobby”, an Algerian pundit claimed on live TV.

Messi, 38, appeared to step on the calf of defender Aissa Mandi during Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria at the Kansas City Stadium in the US last week.

The Polish referee, Szymon Marciniak, awarded Algeria a free kick.

But to the surprise of many fans, Messi was not sent off and did not even get booked for the tackle.

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Topics:

Algeria

Argentina

Football

Antiseitism

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