World Jewish Relief launches emergency appeal in Venezuela after devastating earthquakes

World Jewish Relief has launched an emergency appeal to support Jewish and non-Jewish communities in Caracas, the capital city of Venezuela, the site of two huge earthquakes last week.

On June 24, at around 6pm local time, Caracas was struck by a 7.2 magnitude “foreshock” earthquake before a 7.5 magnitude earthquake followed suit within 40 seconds.

More than 1,450 people are known to have died, with that number expected to rise as the rubble is cleared. Tens of thousands are currently missing.

Three members of Venezuela’s Jewish community have been confirmed among the dead by Roberto Mishkin, president of the Union Israelita de Caracas, the country’s largest Ashkenazi Jewish congregation.