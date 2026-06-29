Three members of Venezuela’s Jewish community have been confirmed among the dead after the country was rocked by two high-magnitude earthquakes last week.

Roberto Mishkin, president of the Union Israelita de Caracas, the country’s largest Ashkenazi Jewish congregation, told the Times of Israel that four of the roughly 5,000-strong community are also known to be missing.

And at least 15 Jewish families’ homes have been completely destroyed, while around 35 more Jewish homes have sustained sufficient damage as to render them uninhabitable.

Mishkin estimated that around 100 people are still sleeping at the Jewish Community Center in the capital, Caracas, down from 300 there and 200 at his synagogue on the first night following the tremors.