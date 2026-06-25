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Israeli charities send rapid response teams to Venezuela after deadly earthquake

Aid being sent both to Jewish groups and the wider Venezuelan community

June 25, 2026 15:38
Community Building, Hebreica Venezuela. Photo credit Roberto Mishkin.jpeg
Quake damage to the Hebreica community centre in Venezuela

By

Alma Green

2 min read

Israeli charities are sending emergency response teams to Venezuela in the wake of two deadly earthquakes.

On Wednesday 24 June at around 6pm local time, the capital city of Caracas was struck by a 7.2 magnitude “foreshock” earthquake before a 7.5 magnitude earthquake followed suit within 40 seconds.

Reports have indicated widespread casualties, damage and displacement, with 10,000 reported missing and the death toll estimated to be at least 164. The full scale of the disaster remains unclear as rescue operations and emergency responses are ongoing.

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) is providing immediate aid to Venezuela’s Jewish community, who are sheltering at a school and community centre in Caracas.

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Topics:

Earthquake

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