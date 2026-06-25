Israeli charities send rapid response teams to Venezuela after deadly earthquake

Pictures sent by KKL-JNF showed the damage sustained by one commuity building.

The charity’s Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky outlined the emergency response after consulting Roberto Mishkin, President of the Jewish Communities of Venezuela, and Raquel Bitchatchi, CEO of KKL-JNF’s Venezuelan division.

Ostrinsky said: “KKL-JNF is committed to Jewish communities across the diaspora, which are an inseparable part of our family, both in times of routine and in times of crisis. Just as we stood by the communities in Beit Shemesh, Be'er Sheva, Dimona, and Arad during Operation Rising Lion, after they endured severe damage and tremendous upheaval, we will stand by our brothers and sisters in Venezuela in their time of need.”

Elsewhere, IsraAID, Israel’s largest non-governmental humanitarian aid agency, is deploying a specialised emergency response team to Venezuela’s wider community.

It comes amid the charity’s continued work with Venezuelan communities who have fled during the country’s refugee crisis.

The emergency response team — which includes Venezuelan members — was previously stationed in Colombia, where the organisation provided psychological care and general amenities to impacted communities.

IsraAID CEO Yotam Polizer said: “We are devastated to see the impact of these two major earthquakes in Venezuela and our thoughts are with everyone affected. As an organisation, we have deep ties to communities across the country and many Venezuelan team members, and we are already engaging with local partners to prepare an urgent response.

"In a challenging context, we will utilise our years of experience responding to emergencies throughout the Latin America and Caribbean region to bring relief in some of the worst affected areas.”

He went on: “To do that, we need all the support we can get. Please consider a donation to IsraAID’s Emergency Fund to help affected communities in Venezuela get through this disaster and look ahead towards what will likely be a long road to recovery.”

The earthquake response follows more than 110 emergencies to which IsraAID has reacted.

Alongside IsraAID is NATAN Worldwide Disaster Relief, a leading Israeli non-governmental humanitarian non-profit. The organisation is deploying small volunteer teams of medical professionals, social workers and emergency specialists.

CEO Alice Miller said: “When a disaster of this magnitude strikes, there is not time to hesitate. Twenty years of experience have taught us that the first hours are what matter most – medically and psychologically. NATAN was built for exactly these moments, and we are sending our best team to Venezuela.”