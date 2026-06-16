Become a Member
UK

Teenager accused of disposing of car involved in Hatzola arson banned from entering UK synagogues

Subhan Ahmed appears in court accused of assisting an offender and is bailed until an Old Bailey hearing next month

June 16, 2026 14:52
Hatzola.png
The scene after four Hatzola ambulances were set on fire next to Machzike Hadath Synagogue, on March 23, 2026, in the Golders Green area of London (Image: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read

A teenager accused of getting rid of a car allegedly used for an arson attack on four Hatzola ambulances has been granted bail.

Subhan Ahmed, 18, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to face an allegation that he assisted his friends after the fires in Golders Green in the early hours of March 23.

Prosecutors allege that Ahmed, from Walthamstow, east London, assisted an offender with “the arrangement for the scrapping of [his] Toyota Avensis vehicle”.

Four ambulances belonging to Hatzola were damaged in the alleged arson attack.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Hatzola ambulance attack

Court and Crime

Courts

Golders Green

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper