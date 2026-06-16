Teenager accused of disposing of car involved in Hatzola arson banned from entering UK synagogues

A teenager accused of getting rid of a car allegedly used for an arson attack on four Hatzola ambulances has been granted bail.

Subhan Ahmed, 18, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to face an allegation that he assisted his friends after the fires in Golders Green in the early hours of March 23.

Prosecutors allege that Ahmed, from Walthamstow, east London, assisted an offender with “the arrangement for the scrapping of [his] Toyota Avensis vehicle”.

Four ambulances belonging to Hatzola were damaged in the alleged arson attack.