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Sinwar had planned to attack 220 sites, newly released documents reveal

The architect of the October 7 massacres had also intended to use a force of 10,000 terrorists

July 19, 2026 12:32
Yahya Sinwar (Photo: Getty)
Yahya Sinwar, leader of Hamas, had made detailed plans of both physical and psychological attacks on Israel (Photo: Getty)

By

JC Reporter,

JNS

2 min read
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Yahya Sinwar, the architect behind the October 7 massacres, had planned to capture more than 220 Israeli villages, towns, cities and military facilities, using a force of 10,000 terrorists, according to newly released documents.

The papers, which have been released by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Centre, also reveal that Sinwar had planned for Hamas to take control of 25 junctions and kidnap men between the ages of 17 and 50. It also instructed terrorists to “expel the settlers”, particularly women and children.

The documents show that Sinwar believed Israel could respond by using “a nuclear bomb” against Gaza.

They build on previously discovered sources, which revealed that Hamas viewed October 7 as the opening phase of a multidimensional war which aimed to dismantle the state of Israel.

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Topics:

October 7

Yahya Sinwar

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