Doris Rose and Mervyn Kersh (photo: Stan Kaye) [Missing Credit]

Doris laid a wreath at the Cenotaph to honour the “brave” Jewish women who served in wartime – adding: “We had to be.”

She said: “I was one of the first women to serve as a radar operator, and I [am] immensely proud to lay a wreath in memory of all the Jewish women who played their part during the war.”

Mervyn, meanwhile, who served in the Royal Army Ordnance Corps, landed in Normandy three days after D-Day, and fought in France and the Low Countries before being part of the liberation of Bergen-Belsen.

He marched on Sunday alongside over 2,600 people and laid a wreath honouring former members of the Monash Branch of the Royal British Legion who served in the Armed Forces.

The centenarian was joined by Holocaust survivor Susan Pollack OBE, 96, who laid a wreath with Bob Blackman, MP for Harrow East, in memory of all those murdered through Nazi persecution.

Bob Blackman and Susan Pollack OBE (photo: Justin Grainge) [Missing Credit]

“To see Doris, Mervyn, and Susan standing alongside young people was incredibly moving,” said Fiona Palmer, Ajex CEO, speaking of the roughly 3,500 people gathered in Whitehall, many of whom were wearing medals of their relatives to carry forward their legacies.

“It was a powerful reminder that remembrance is not only about looking back,” she continued. “It is about ensuring these stories, values, and contributions are carried forward.

“At a time when many Jewish people feel increasingly anxious about expressing their identity, more than 3,000 people stood together with pride to honour those who served Britain and show that Jewish service belongs at the heart of our national story.”

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis at the parade (photo: Stan Kaye) [Missing Credit]

Many other wreaths were laid, including by the Combined Cadet Force made up of JFS and JCoSS students, as well as by Calvin Bailey MBE, Minister for Veterans and People, who said attending the parade was a “privilege”.

“This parade represents a remarkable tradition of remembrance,” he added. “We reaffirm our gratitude to the Jewish community for an enduring contribution to the defence of our nation.”

JFS and JCoSS cadets (photo: David Rose) [Missing Credit]

Calvin Bailey MBE, Minister for Veterans and People, lays a wreath at the Cenotaph (photo: Justin Grainge) [Missing Credit]

At the parade, Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg made a speech about his grandfather, Private Abraham Jacob Rosenberg, who served with the Royal Army Medical Corps on a hospital ship during the Second World War.

The ship treated patients from both sides, and Rosenberg recounted how his grandfather donated blood to save the life of a Nazi officer.

“For the rest of his years, the Jewish blood that [the Nazi officer] had been taught was tainted was the very blood that sustained his life,” Rosenberg said.

He went on to explain how Ajex helped to locate his grandfather’s service record, found out his medal entitlement, and applied to the Ministry of Defence for a new set – because the original set had been buried in the back garden by Rosenberg’s uncle when he was a small boy.

Phil Rosenberg lays a wreath at the Cenotaph (photo: Justin Grainge) [Missing Credit]

Vice Admiral Sir Andy Kyte KBE served as Reviewing Officer for the parade this year, which had the slogan: “British. Jewish. Proud.”

“We are reminding Britain of a proud truth: British Jews have always been loyal to Crown and Country,” said Jon Tyler, national chair of Ajex.

“During the First World War, roughly 90 per cent of military-age Anglo-Jewish men served. That legacy was recognised in 1934 when King George V granted Jewish veterans the right to march to the Cenotaph on the Sunday following Remembrance Sunday.

“That spirit continued through the Second World War and it lives on today. Ajex is strong and our purpose is urgent. We will not be intimidated. This is our home. We are Jewish, we are British, and we are proud.”

Vice Admiral Sir Andy Kyte (photo: Justin Grainge) [Missing Credit]

Jon Tyler laying a wreath at the Cenotaph (photo: David Rose) [Missing Credit]

Earlier this month, Ajex took part in the Royal British Legion’s 98th Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, laying 225 Magen David markers in its dedicated plot to honour the thousands of Jewish men and women who gave their lives serving in the British Army.

Palmer thanked those who submitted the names of their family members, saying: “It is a privilege for Ajex to ensure their service and sacrifice continue to be recognised.”

The Official Opening of the Ajex Garden of Remembrance at the Field of Remembrance in Westminster Abbey (photo: Ajex) [Missing Credit]

To watch the parade in full on YouTube, click here.