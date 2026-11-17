Thousands of spectators lined Whitehall on Sunday in reverence for this year’s Ajex Remembrance Parade & Ceremony, honouring the Jewish men and women who sacrificed their lives fighting for Britain and those who served and returned home.
Around 55,000 Jewish men and women from Britain served in the First World War. A further 70,000 British Jews served with the Allies during the Second World War, as well as 31,000 Jews residing in then-British Mandate Palestine.
Some 2,920 British Jews died in service during the First World War, with a further 3,772 killed fighting in the Second World War.
Among the marchers at the Remembrance Parade, which is organised each year by the Ajex – the Jewish Military Association, were Second World War veterans Doris Rose, 106, and Mervyn Kersh BEM, 101.
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