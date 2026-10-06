Phil Rosenberg: ‘Modern far left has sunk to promoting antisemitism on our streets’

Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg spoke about how the political landscape has changed over the last nine decades at the opening of Cable Street 90 on Sunday night.
Speaking at Toynbee Hall in Spitalfields, Rosenberg said: “We have over [the last] 90 years become more assertive, [but] it is to our sadness that parts of the far left have changed too.
“From a noble heritage of protesting against antisemitism at Cable Street, parts of the modern far left has sunk to promoting antisemitism on our streets, online and on university campuses.
“We see it whenever Jewish people's right to self-determination is singled out and denied. We have seen it in attempts to revive the toxic lie that Zionism is racism.”
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