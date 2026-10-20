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‘We lost the battle near Haifa, but we won the war of establishing the state of Israel’

Survivors of the famous Exodus ship recounted their treacherous post-Holocaust journeys to the Holy Land in Westminster last week

October 20, 2026 12:53
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Dr Ariel Flat holding up a photograph of himself as a three-year-old in Germany, probably around the end of 1947 (photo: courtesy)

By

Ben Conway

7 min read
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“I want to say that my story is a story of hope, of survival, of victory.”

Dr Arie Itamar was eight years old when he boarded Exodus 1947, a ship which carried more than 4,500 Holocaust survivors from France towards then-Mandate Palestine in 1947.

Along with his family, Itamar had travelled from the Soviet Union, where he was born, through much of central Asia, eastern Europe, and central Europe before embarking the ship.

“There was a very exciting moment of boarding the ship, with the young people singing,” he recalled.

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Topics:

Exodus

Mandatory Palestine

Haifa

Westminster

Holocaust Survivor Testimonies

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

Kibbutz Nir Oz

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