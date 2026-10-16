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Former Archbishop of Canterbury says Israel is ‘the land that God promised’

Justin Welby was speaking at an event for ‘Repairing the Peace’, which seeks to atone for British Mandate harm to Jews

October 16, 2026 18:08
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Justin Welby speaking at the Palace of Westminster on October 15, 2026 (photo: Ben Conway)

By

Ben Conway

2 min read
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Former Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has said that Israel is “the land that God promised, and we must hold on to that”.

Speaking to a mostly Jewish audience at an event in Westminster, he said: “I think that the pattern of the history of God's people is that the nature of the land [of Israel] is embedded in who they are, and if we lose sight of that truth, we lose sight of why the situation there now is so difficult.” 

The speech was for an event organised by Repairing the Breach, a group which works to “build healing relationships” between the UK and Jewish people who suffered under the British Mandate, especially in the post-Holocaust.

Addressing the current situation in the region, he said: “I'm not commenting on what's going on at the moment.

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Topics:

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

Exodus

Mandatory Palestine

Holocaust survivors

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