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My weekend with the Jewish Greens as the party decides ‘Zionism is racism’

The JC witnesses tears, shock and stale bagels on a dark day for British politics as the notorious motion is passed

October 6, 2026 13:36
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Welcome sign as the Green Party conference opened at Brighton Centre on Friday (Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

6 min read
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Light floods the room at the top of the Brighton conference centre. Twenty or so people sit in a circle for Simchat Torah prayers while downstairs the Green Party conference is under way.

There is a Torah portion to read and a hora to dance before the business of Jews fighting for a place in their own party resumes.

People wear keffiyehs, slogan T-shirts and Magen Davids. The first chapter of Joshua, which is read in shuls around the world on this date, is about entering the promised land, Israel.

Yet before the service comes a disclaimer from a Jewish Green for the non-Jews: Israel in the liturgy means the Jewish people, not the state.

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Green Party

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