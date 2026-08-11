Former hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen performs deeply moving concert of songs conceived in Gaza

For 498 days in Hamas captivity, former hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen composed and carried songs in his head. On Monday night, he finally performed nine of them at Kibbutz Nir Oz, his home from which he was kidnapped.
The stirring special event was broadcast live to a rapt audience of around 150 people at JW3 thanks to JNF UK, the organisation with which Dekel-Chen had worked closely for more than a decade prior to his capture by Hamas.
Having written the lyrics and composed their melodies in his head whilst in Gaza, one of the first things he did upon his release was record the words and tunes into his phone.
“I had memorised and imagined these songs for months,” he told the crowd.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.