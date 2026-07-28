Sagui’s concert from Kibbutz Nir Oz is a must-see

As the only organisation in the world broadcasting this milestone event live outside Israel, JNF UK presents the British Jewish community with both a solemn responsibility and an inspiring privilege.

On that dark October morning, as the tranquil air of Nir Oz was shattered, Sagui acted with immediate courage.

After securing his pregnant wife, Mili, and their two young daughters inside their safe room, he joined the community’s emergency response team. Nearly all of those who fought alongside him that day were killed. Shot in the leg and shoulder during a brutal firefight in his living room, he was dragged across the border into captivity. For 498 days in

subterranean darkness, starved of sunlight and medical care, without knowing whether Mili and their girls were alive, Sagui maintained his sanity through music, imagination, and an unshakeable love for his family.

He created imaginary daily routines – holding pretend bedtime chats with his daughters and taking his wife on imaginary dates. Unknown to him at the time, Mili had safely delivered their third daughter, Shahar Mazal, while he remained in the dark.

Music became Sagui’s ultimate sanctuary underground. Lacking an instrument, he composed original songs in his head – melodies of resilience, grief and hope. He also relied on classic tunes to keep his mental focus sharp. During his imaginary bedtime rituals with his daughters, he regularly sang You Are My Sunshine.

Singing a single verse – “You are my sunshine, my only sunshine, you make me happy when skies are grey” – became his emotional anchor.

Only after his release did he discover the song’s obscure second verse, describing a heart-wrenching dream of holding a loved one, only to wake up alone: “The other night dear, as I lay sleeping, I dreamed I held you in my arms. When I awoke, dear, I was mistaken, so I bowed my head and I cried.”

This non-profit concert on the lawn of Kibbutz Nir Oz represents a monumental act of reclamation.

Performing on the very ground where so many loved ones were murdered or abducted, Sagui will bring to life the melodies born in the darkness of Gaza.

Joined by a full live band, leading Israeli artists, and bereaved families, Sagui will perform his original nine songs of resilience and hope. Between musical pieces, Sagui will share deeply personal reflections on his 498 days in captivity, the agonising process of physical rehabilitation, and the delicate journey of rebuilding a family and community.

For Anglo-Jewry, this event resonates with profound intimacy. Sagui is not a distant headline; he is a colleague who worked for JNF UK for years, pioneering community development projects across Israel’s south.

The concert, presented in Hebrew with English subtitles, offers audiences in the UK a direct connection to Israel’s ongoing process of healing. By gathering in London, the community sends an unmistakable signal of solidarity to released captives and bereaved families. It transforms shared sorrow into active support for the reconstruction

of the Negev.

Beyond financial support, our paramount duty to the survivors of October 7 is to bear witness to their endurance. By attending this unique evening, Anglo-Jewry can ensure that the songs composed in the underground darkness of Gaza are met with a chorus of unity, hope, and unwavering support from London.

The JNF livestream is on August 10. Go to: bit.ly/sagui-live-in-concert. The JC is the media partner

​Elan Gorji is the CEO of JNF UK