Sagui’s concert from Kibbutz Nir Oz is a must-see

When history reflects on the aftermath of October 7, the Jewish world will be measured by its refusal to allow terror to silence the human spirit.
Few stories capture that unyielding fortitude quite like that of Sagui Dekel-Chen.
An Israeli-American citizen, dedicated kibbutznik, and a deeply valued member of the JNF UK team for nearly a decade, Sagui endured 498 harrowing days of captivity in the underground tunnels of Gaza.
On Monday August 10, 2026, JNF UK will host an exclusive live screening in north-west London of Sagui’s inaugural post-liberation concert, broadcast directly from the lawn of Kibbutz Nir Oz from where he was taken hostage. This event is dedicated to the rehabilitation of Kibbutz Nir Oz and the Eshkol Regional Council.
To get more from community, click here to sign up for our free community newsletter.