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Parliament’s ‘Israel lobby’ debate ‘falls within’ IHRA antisemitism definition, says Lord Pickles

Former Holocaust issues envoy warns Commons procedures are being ‘abused’ to legitimise known trope

June 16, 2026 11:31
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Tourists walk past the Houses of Parliament along Westminster Bridge on April 12, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley,

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read

The former chair of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) has warned that House of Commons procedures are being “abused” to facilitate a debate based on an age-old antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Lord Pickles told the JC that a parliamentary motion scheduled for June 22 calling for a public inquiry into “pro-Israel influence on politics and democracy” falls squarely within the IHRA definition of antisemitism and risks legitimising a centuries-old anti-Jewish trope at a time of record levels of antisemitism in Britain.

He has suggested that the House of Commons should examine its procedures after the debate was granted when a petition surpassed the 100,000-signature threshold required for the petitions committee to consider it for debate.

The petition claims there is an “urgent need to scrutinise how pro-Israel organisations, networks, and lobbying efforts may shape government decisions, party policy, and public debate”.

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Topics:

Parliament

IHRA

Lord Eric Pickles

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