Until recently, I knew little about AJEX, which preserves the memory of Jews who served and supports those in the community who are currently enlisted.

Both of my grandparents served in the Second World War, and last year my parents marched in their memory to mark the 80th anniversary of its end. This year, I joined them.

My paternal grandfather, Derek Prinsley, served in the RAF as a medical officer in England and the Middle East. In his book, New Ideas for Old Concerns, he recounts collecting the dismembered remains of pilots killed in the skies above East Anglia.

My mother’s father, Archie Schlapobersky, enlisted from South Africa in the Commonwealth forces as an engineer and was one of the few survivors of the Battle of Monte Cassino.

His medals are kept in a cabinet in my uncle’s house in South Africa and last year, my mum ordered a set of replicas to march with. On Sunday, she pinned the shining insignia to my red coat, where they caught the autumn sun.

Also for the first time, my hometown synagogue in Norwich was marching under its own banner, and so I joined the contingent.

All around us, signs were hoisted aloft. Birmingham, Hertfordshire, Newcastle upon Tyne, Merseyside, Bournemouth, Reading, Hackney, Leeds, Scotland, the East End, Hendon and Golders Green. There were contingents from Gibraltar, Polish ex-servicemen, veterans of the former Soviet Union, and pupils from Jewish schools including JFS and Hasmonean.

It was a jumble of British Jewry, from the heartlands of north London to the provincial hinterlands. Orthodox, Progressive and atheist Jews alike all assembled beneath the same crisp blue sky, joined by the Chief Rabbi, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, veterans minister, Calvin Bailey MBE, and 101-year old D-Day veteran Mervyn Kersh, who stood to lay a wreath at the cenotaph.

As golden leaves fluttered to the ground, the crowd fell quiet for the two-minute silence. For a moment, Whitehall was utterly still.

To a passing stranger, it would have looked like any other British act of remembrance, the familiar rituals of a country honouring its dead.

But there was something particularly moving about this one. My grandfather had never visited Britain when he went to war for it. As he fought the Nazis in Italy, thousands of miles away members of his wider family were being massacred in the Holocaust. Eight decades later, I walked down Whitehall wearing his medals, alongside thousands of other Jews whose families have made this country their home, and which has, in turn, embraced us.

The words on that sign unfurled by the JC ring true to me: Britain has been all she can be to the Jews. At a time when antisemitism is rising and some in the community are questioning their future here, that’s history we must hold onto. Because this act of remembrance was also a statement of belonging and a celebration of something very much alive.

So next time an Israeli asks when I am making aliyah, I think I have my answer. It is the slogan of this year’s AJEX parade: “British. Jewish. Proud.”