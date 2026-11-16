City of London young historians uncover lost lives of former pupils killed in World Wars

“Every year we hold remembrance events at the school war memorial, remembering the school's fallen soldiers. I realised that nobody actually knew anything about the lives of the men we remember each year,” he said.

“Over the decades, the humanity of these men, their hopes and dreams, their friends and family, have faded into the stone etching that bears their names.

“I started the project to bring their stories back to life and ensure that they are not forgotten.”

Working alongside Julius Falcon, Jonah Bevan, David Shirin, Asher Quint and Aron Winston, and supported by history teacher Philip Wright, Nathan spent four years examining military records, family histories, photographs and burial information.

The research revealed that 347 former pupils died during the First World War, including 15 on the opening day of the Battle of the Somme. A further 181 were killed during the Second World War.

Among them were five sets of brothers, including Bennet, James and Robert Burleigh, sons of celebrated war correspondent Bennet Burleigh. The three brothers died in separate years between 1915 and 1917, aged just 20, 23 and 21.

Sampson Goldstone Katz (Photo: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

A moving discovery concerned Sampson Goldstone Katz, who served as a lieutenant in the King's Own Royal Lancaster Regiment. Having been wounded twice on the Western Front, he developed trench fever and subsequently pneumonia. He died in July 1918.

His younger sister Peggy later recalled the devastating impact on their family in a diary entry, writing that after Sam died, their never mentioned him, even though he had been her favourite child. “I think in those days people didn't talk about their feelings. Everything was kept quiet.”

Katz's story is also recorded by the Jewish First World War research project, Jews in the First World War, which documents his military service and burial at Willesden Jewish Cemetery.

Sampson Goldstone Katz with his family before the war (Photo: courtesy) [Missing Credit]

Other discoveries included the remarkable story of the Reverend Theodore Bailey Hardy, who joined the Army as a chaplain aged 51. Despite being unarmed, he repeatedly risked his life to rescue wounded soldiers, becoming one of the most highly decorated non-combatants of the First World War. He received the Victoria Cross, Distinguished Service Order and Military Cross.

The pupils dedicated lunchtimes, school holidays and even some of their GCSE revision time to the research, writing individual biographies for each of the 528 men.

Rather than arranging their commemorative book alphabetically, they chose to organise it by school year, allowing former classmates to be remembered alongside one another.

Nathan explained: “The main point of the book was to not order from A–Z, where some names can easily be missed, but in school years, where people who shared lessons together would be remembered together.”

Wright, who supervised the project, said the connection between the pupils and those they researched made the achievement particularly meaningful.

“More than a century separates the boys who carried out this research from many of those whose lives they have uncovered, yet they share something very special – they all belonged to the same school,” Wright explained.

“The young men who went off to war had the same hopes, ambitions and friendships as the pupils walking our corridors today, but so many never had the chance to fulfil them.”

He added: “I am incredibly proud of what the pupils have achieved. They have shown real dedication, giving up their own time to research, investigate and piece together these stories.”

The CWGC supported the research, with representative Lynelle Howson visiting the school to help the students. The organisation commemorates more than 1.7 million Commonwealth service personnel who died during the two world wars.

Its For Evermore initiative encourages families, communities and organisations to contribute personal stories, photographs and memories, ensuring those who died are remembered as individuals rather than simply names on memorials.

The new CLS archive allows visitors to search individual profiles, explore military histories and discover where former pupils were buried or commemorated.

“It has been a privilege to support them in creating something so meaningful and a powerful reminder that remembrance isn't just about looking back – it's about ensuring that future generations understand the human cost of war,” Wright concluded.

To access the archive, click here