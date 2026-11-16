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City of London young historians uncover lost lives of former pupils killed in World Wars

The students spent lunch hours, school holidays and revision time researching the lives of 528 names on the school’s war memorial

November 16, 2026 12:19
Alice Hopkins from the BBC interviews (left to right) David Shirin, Jonah Bevan, Joseph Nathan, Aron Winston and Asher Quint
Alice Hopkins from the BBC interviews (left to right) David Shirin, Jonah Bevan, Joseph Nathan, Aron Winston and Asher Quint

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
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Six pupils from City of London School, four of whom are Jewish, have spent four years researching the lives of 528 former pupils who died in the First and Second World Wars, uncovering stories of bravery, family heartbreak and lives cut short.

The students, members of the school’s history society, have created a permanent online archive documenting the lives of those commemorated on the school's war memorial, restoring their personal histories to names that had, in many cases, been largely forgotten.

The project, which began with a question from then 13-year-old Joseph Nathan, has now made CLS the first school in the UK to contribute its research to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission's (CWGC) For Evermore initiative.

Nathan, now 17, said the idea came after he questioned how much was actually known about the men remembered at the school's annual remembrance service.

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Topics:

City of London School

First World War

Second World War

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