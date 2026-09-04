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Ofsted rates ‘exceptional’ JFS among the country’s best schools

Pupils make ‘remarkable progress’ at the UK’s largest Jewish school

September 4, 2026 10:38
Copy of JFS pupils/dancers (Photo: Blake Ezra)
Soaring high: JFS pupils (Photo: Blake Ezra)

By

Simon Rocker

2 min read
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JFS has received an outstanding report from Ofsted, achieving the top grade – exceptional – in most of the categories examined under the new inspection regime introduced a year ago.

Headline grades are no longer awarded but the school was rated good four years ago.

The school’s leaders said the latest outcome has put the school in the top one per cent of schools assessed under the new system.

JFS was judged exceptional – the highest of five grades – in five out of seven categories: for achievement, curriculum and teaching, leadership and governance, personal development and wellbeing and sixth-form provision.

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Topics:

JFS

Ofsted

Jewish secondary schools

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