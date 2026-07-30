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101-year-old D-Day veteran honoured at House of Lords

Lifelong AJEX supporter and member Mervyn Kersh was among those who liberated Bergen-Belsen concentration camp

July 30, 2026 16:31
AJEX Chair Emeritus Dan Fox honours 101-year old Mervyn Kersh with a special presentation in recognition of his decades of support for AJEX.png
AJEX honorary president Dan Fox (left) and Mervyn Kersh (photo: David Roth)

By

Ben Conway

2 min read
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D-Day veteran and Bergen-Belsen liberator Mervyn Kersh has been honoured by AJEX at the House of Lords.

Kersh, 101, who served in the Royal Army Ordnance Corps, landed in Normandy three days after D-Day, and fought in France and the Low Countries before being part of the liberation of Belsen.

In a moving speech, AJEX honorary president Dan Fox said: “Mervyn turns 102 later this year and remains AJEX's hardest-working veteran – our inspiration, our heart.” 

Kersh was alongside two other remarkable centenarian veterans at the event – Doris Rose, 105, and Monty Goldstein, 102.

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Topics:

AJEX

British army

House of Lords

Bergen-Belsen

Centenarian

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