101-year-old D-Day veteran honoured at House of Lords

D-Day veteran and Bergen-Belsen liberator Mervyn Kersh has been honoured by AJEX at the House of Lords.
Kersh, 101, who served in the Royal Army Ordnance Corps, landed in Normandy three days after D-Day, and fought in France and the Low Countries before being part of the liberation of Belsen.
In a moving speech, AJEX honorary president Dan Fox said: “Mervyn turns 102 later this year and remains AJEX's hardest-working veteran – our inspiration, our heart.”
Kersh was alongside two other remarkable centenarian veterans at the event – Doris Rose, 105, and Monty Goldstein, 102.
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