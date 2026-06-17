101-year-old set to take part in Maccabee GB Community Fun Run

More than eight decades after helping liberate Europe, D-Day veteran Mervyn Kersh’s commitment to service shows no sign of fading.

At 101 years old, Kersh will be the oldest participant in this year's Maccabi GB Community Fun Run in north-west London on Sunday, raising funds for AJEX (Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women) to support the charity's work preserving the legacy of Jewish servicemen and women.

"It’s really good to do things for the first time, even when you are 101 years old," he said ahead of the event. "I am going to be at the Fun Run this year, traversing the 1km track and if you would like to sponsor me that would be wonderful."

Mervyn landed in Normandy shortly after D-Day as part of the Royal Army Ordnance Corps. He went on to serve through the liberation of France, Belgium and the Netherlands before reaching Germany towards the end of the Second World War. He was also stationed near Bergen-Belsen following its liberation by British forces.