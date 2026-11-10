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Jewish ex-servicemen break 100-year Remembrance tradition in protest at Green-led Hackney Council

The Hackney branch of Ajex honoured the fallen separately rather than participate alongside representatives of the ‘scurrilous and racist’ Green Party

November 10, 2026 16:12
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Green leader Zack Polansk congratulates Zoë Garbett as she is elected as Mayor for Hackney in May 2026 (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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The Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women (Ajex) has broken a tradition stretching back more than a century by refusing to lay its wreath at Hackney’s official remembrance ceremony, in protest at what it described as the Green Party’s “scurrilous and racist” attitude towards Jews.

The Hackney branch instead held its own private remembrance service after Green councillors and the mayor of Hackney had left the war memorial, with members saying they did not want to give the party “credibility” by participating in the official ceremony in their presence.

The decision marked a significant departure for the Jewish veterans, who have attended Hackney’s annual remembrance events since their inception following the First World War, alongside fellow servicemen and women and their families.

The memorial itself was unveiled in 1921 by Jewish First World War Victoria Cross recipient Israel Smuelvitch, who had changed his name to Issy Smith. Smith was awarded the highest military honour for rescuing wounded soldiers in no man’s land in France.

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Topics:

AJEX

Second World War

First World War

Hackney

Twinning

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