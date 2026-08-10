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Boy George: I’ll sack bandmates who refuse to play pro-Israel song

The Culture Club frontman also defended the use of AI in creating the track, saying human musicians would have ‘gotten in his way’

August 10, 2026 10:51
Boy George.jpg
Senhit (R) and Boy George (L) representing San Marino during the second dress rehearsal for the semi-final of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria, on May 11, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
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Boy George has threatened to sack any members of his band who refuse to play his new AI-generated, pro-Israel single.

The Culture Club frontman released We Will Dance Again last month as a tribute to the victims of October 7 and, in particular, the Nova Festival massacre.

However, the song generated online backlash for its pro-Israel lyrics, including those accusing pro-Palestine musicians of “condemning Jews” and “mouthing like sheep”, as well as the line “you say genocide, I say war”.

It was also criticised for the fact that AI was used in the track’s development, which George has acknowledged, though he has insisted the lyrics and melody were written by him.

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Topics:

Boy George

Nova massacre

Israel

Music

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