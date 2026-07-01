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Boy George brands Roger Waters a ‘sanctimonious t***’ after Pink Floyd founder’s anti-Israel remarks

Waters claims ‘awful experiment of the state of Israel is coming to an end’

July 1, 2026 14:19
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Boy George performs during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2026. (Credit: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read

Boy George has called Roger Waters a “sanctimonious t***” after the Pink Floyd co-founder predicted that the state of Israel will soon cease to exist.

In a pre-recorded video address to an ‘antizionist’ event in Ireland this week, Waters said: “I think the awful experiment that is the state of Israel is coming to an end,” prompting cheers from the audience.

He added: “And there will be equal rights, civil, human, every kind of right for all our brothers and sisters living between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea.”

A clip of the remarks was shared online.

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Topics:

Roger Waters

Boy George

Israel

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