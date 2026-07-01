Boy George brands Roger Waters a ‘sanctimonious t***’ after Pink Floyd founder’s anti-Israel remarks

In the replies, Culture Club singer Boy George responded to another video of Waters appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, writing: “Sanctimonious t***” Not you Piers!”

Roger Waters recorded a little video for the ‘Jewish Antizionist Congress’ in Ireland saying the “awful experiment” of Israel is “coming to an end”. This is a man with a long history of antisemitism. What a nasty event. pic.twitter.com/UlKJSGIi2v — Heidi Bachram (@HeidiBachram) June 29, 2026

On Monday, Boy George responded to a July 2024 clip of Waters on Uncensored in which the singer-songwriter, who left the band in 1985, denied there was evidence that rapes had occurred during the October 7 attacks.

Boy George wrote: “Go to the Nova Exhibition you t***!”

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Waters has long publicly espoused vehemently anti-Israel views, at times likening the country to Nazi Germany.

He has faced sustained criticism over a series of statements relating to Israel, Hamas and pro-Palestinian activism.

Among his most controversial remarks, Waters claimed the October 7 terrorist attacks had been “blown out of proportion by Israeli lies”.

He has also alleged that the IDF carries out “false flag” operations against Israeli civilians.

Waters has dismissed evidence of Hamas's sexual violence during the October 7 attacks, describing Israeli accounts of mass rape as “filthy lies” and insisting there was “no evidence” for such claims.

A video of Waters making comments about the state of Israel was played at the Jewish Anti-Zionist Congress in Dublin.

The conference featured panels and workshops, exploring themes of "collective action for liberation".

Even before October 7, Waters had repeatedly denied accusations of antisemitism made against him over the years.

One longstanding controversy centred on his concerts, which featured giant inflatable pigs emblazoned with symbols including Stars of David. In a 2010 email, Waters proposed adding slogans such as “dirty k***”, “follow the money” and “scum” to the pigs.

Waters later said the language reflected “brainstorming ideas on how to make the evils and horrors of fascism and extremism apparent”.

He has also repeatedly alleged that a “Jewish lobby” exerts undue influence over both the music industry and the United States.

More recently, Waters was reported to UK counter-terrorism police after publicly expressing support for Palestine Action shortly after the group was proscribed as a terrorist organisation.

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Waters has consistently rejected accusations of antisemitism, maintaining that his activism is directed against Israeli government policies rather than Jewish people.

He has argued that attempts to portray him as antisemitic are politically motivated efforts to discredit his criticism of Israel.

Boy George lived in Golders Green in the 1990s, and said recently: “I have a lot of Jewish friends and there would never be a situation where I’d turn my back on them.”