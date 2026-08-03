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What can rabbis say in an age of driverless cars and killer drones?

We may need our spiritual resources more than ever to preserve our humanity

August 3, 2026 13:01
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Confronting the challenge of AI: Rabbi Daniel Nevins

By

Simon Rocker

4 min read
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The rabbis of old may not have had to grapple with AI but they had to face innovation in their time. As we look to navigate the challenges of advanced technology, our sources may help to point us in the right direction.

Some of those challenges were set out in the 20th Louis Jacobs Memorial Lecture which was recently delivered by the new senior rabbi of New North London Synagogue, Daniel Nevins, who took up his post earlier this month. He has addressed some of the emerging issues as a member of the Jewish law and standards committee of the Conservative movement’s Rabbinical Assembly in the USA, writing a a chapter on AI in his 2024 book Torah & Technology.

Our ethics depend on the idea that we take responsibility for our actions. But the arena is becoming more complex when we start to rely on machines that can act autonomously.

In warfare, militaries are increasingly using AI to select targets. But if a machine wrongly identifies a civilian site, who ultimately is to be held to account?

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Topics:

Artificial intelligence

Jewish values

Shabbat

Technology

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