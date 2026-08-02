Boy George splits from ‘gutless’ label manager over Israel solidarity song

Boy George has split with his record label manager, who he has branded “gutless” for allegedly stating he wanted “nothing to do with” the musician’s Israel solidarity song We Will Dance Again.
In a post on X late on Friday night, the Culture Club frontman expressed his determination to release the song, amid criticism from pro-Palestine activists over the track’s "pro-Israel” themes.
In Buddhism we understand that every action comes with a consequence. Due to my decision to stand up for my Jewish friends I am losing a few people from my life. Today I parted company with Tony Pontius who has run my record label BGP for a number of years. I wanted to release… pic.twitter.com/jOArrkCktF— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) July 31, 2026
The song, which was created using AI, blasts fellow musicians for acting like “sheep”, condemns the labelling of the Gaza War as a “genocide”, and declares we “will dance again” – a now-famous slogan of remembrance and resilience used relation to the Nova music festival massacre, attacked by Hamas terrorists on October 7 2023.
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