Boy George splits from ‘gutless’ label manager over Israel solidarity song

“In Buddhism we understand that every action comes with a consequence. Due to my decision to stand up for my Jewish friends I am losing a few people from my life”, the musician – whose real name is George O’Dowd said in his post.

“Today I parted company with Tony Pontius who has run my record label BGP for a number of years. I wanted to release We Will Dance Again but he was unequivocal and said 'I want nothing to do with this song' and I responded 'ok, we are done'. When someone is gutless it really does not hurt to say goodbye. My faith in humanity will not diminish and the truth will always win”, the star said on X, adding: “I will release it!”.

Last week, the musician withdrew from a guest role as King Herod in West End musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

He also rejected criticism from pro-Palestine activists that he was a “genocide denier” and hit back at criticism of the song.

He said in a statement on Instagram: “The suggestion that I feel no compassion for Palestinian’s is both untrue and absurd. I am devastated for the loss of the innocent lives on both sides of this war and I call for peace.

“I have read members of the press calling me a ‘genocide denier’ yet those who deny the suffering of Israelis are given a free pass."

Tony Pontius has been contacted for comment.