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Boy George splits from ‘gutless’ label manager over Israel solidarity song

The Culture Club frontman said he is ‘losing a few people’ from his life by ‘standing up for Jewish friends’

August 2, 2026 14:27
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Boy George performing at the Eurovision Song Contest semi-final in May (Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

1 min read
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Boy George has split with his record label manager, who he has branded “gutless” for allegedly stating he wanted “nothing to do with” the musician’s Israel solidarity song We Will Dance Again.

In a post on X late on Friday night, the Culture Club frontman expressed his determination to release the song, amid criticism from pro-Palestine activists over the track’s "pro-Israel” themes.

The song, which was created using AI, blasts fellow musicians for acting like “sheep”, condemns the labelling of the Gaza War as a “genocide”, and declares we “will dance again” – a now-famous slogan of remembrance and resilience used relation to the Nova music festival massacre, attacked by Hamas terrorists on October 7 2023.

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Topics:

Boy George

Nova massacre

Israel

Entertainment

Music

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