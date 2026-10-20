Become a Member
Israel elections 2026

Opposition leaders welcome Benny Gantz’s withdrawal while Likud warns of vote splitting

Right-wing leaders fear the vote will be split between smaller parties, helping the left into power

October 20, 2026 10:52
Copy of Gantz.jpg
Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz withdrew the party with just a over a week to go until Israel's election

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

This story originally appeared in the JC's Isrsel briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the free daily email briefing here

Benny Gantz’s withdrawal of his Blue and White Party from Israel’s election has prompted warnings from right-wing leaders that smaller parties could split the vote, helping the left into power – though the move has been welcomed by other leaders as “responsible”.

Gantz announced his decision yesterday, just eight days before Israelis head to the polls, in a move welcomed by opposition figures seeking to consolidate support against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar Party, and a former colleague of Gantz in the military, praised the decision as “correct and responsible”, describing the election as among the most consequential in Israel’s history.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Israeli Politics

Benny Gantz

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper