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Israel elections 2026

‘Even if you live abroad you never stop being Israeli’ – meet the expats who are flying back just to vote

Up to 50,000 people are expected to make the trip and have their say in the historic general election

October 20, 2026 09:33
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Voter on an waiving Israel flag background. 3d illustration

By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read
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Mother-of-two Effy Ritter has not lived in Israel for 25 years, and with her life firmly established in north London, it had felt wrong to vote in elections back home.

But now, a quarter of a century after leaving Israel, and in the shadow of October 7 and the global surge in antisemitism, she is flying back to cast her ballot for the first time since leaving.

“Pre-October 7, there were things I didn’t like [about Israeli election outcomes], but those were country-specific,” she says. “It wouldn’t be for Israelis living abroad to influence.”

Now, she believes, the distinction between the lives of Israelis at home and Jews around the world has been blurred.

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Israeli elections

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