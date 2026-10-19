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Benny Gantz pulls out of 2026 Knesset election eight days before polling date

The Blue and White leader, once Prime Minister Netanyahu’s strongest electoral rival, insisted he will ‘continue to fight for unity’

October 19, 2026 17:00
Gantz.jpg
Blue and White party chairman MK Benny Gantz speaks during the 'Game-Changing Generation' National Youth Conference at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem on October 11, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Blue and White leader Benny Gantz has withdrawn from Israel’s general election, just eight days before voters go to the polls, after months of poor polling left his centrist party facing the prospect of failing to enter the Knesset.

The former IDF chief of staff announced on Monday that he would not contest the October 27 election, abandoning his campaign after previously pledging to continue fighting for a broad national unity government.

“I will not run in the upcoming elections. I will continue to fight for unity,” Gantz said in a statement.

He described this unity as “the only solution that will prevent another disaster and protect Israel against all challenges, domestically and abroad”.

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Topics:

Benny Gantz

Israel

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

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