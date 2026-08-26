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Former IDF general Ofer Winter launches new right-wing party for 2026 elections

Winter, who unveiled Arab-Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad and former Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum as candidates, used the launch event to call for the ‘emigration’ of Palestinians

August 26, 2026 16:39
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Ofer Winter at the launch of the new Amcha Yisrael party in Jerusalem on August 25, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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Former IDF general Ofer Winter has launched a new right-wing political party ahead of Israel’s October 27 election.

During a launch event on Tuesday, Winter presented the party's first candidate slate, notably including Arab-Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad and former Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum.

The former Givati Brigade chief, who also led the infamous Duvdevan undercover unit, notably depicted in hit Israeli series Fauda, pledged a hawkish security policy while promising to bring together Israelis from across the country’s religious and ethnic communities.

The Amcha Yisrael, or People of Israel, party was unveiled in Jerusalem in front of around 300 supporters.

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Topics:

Israeli Politics

Israel

Israeli elections

IDF

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