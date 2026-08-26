Former IDF general Ofer Winter launches new right-wing party for 2026 elections

In his keynote speech, Winter said the October 7 Hamas massacre had demonstrated the need for new political leadership.

“Anyone who thinks, after October 7, that the public will accept everything remaining the same in the political sphere, without new people entering the system, is making a bitter mistake,” he said.

Winter also described the upcoming election as a referendum on issues including integrating the Charedi community into the IDF, strengthening ties with Arab Israelis, reforming the justice system and tackling organised crime.

On Gaza, Winter rejected the establishment of a Palestinian state and said the only solution was Palestinian “emigration” from Gaza.

“An enemy who starts a war against us will pay a heavy territorial price,” he said. “This is the true morality. This and no other. And for this I promise that we will fight with determination.”

Party candidate Haddad said he wanted to become the first Arab member of Israel’s security cabinet, while arguing that Arab-Israelis needed political representatives who “represent them and not Gaza, Jenin and Ramallah”.

Winter’s entry into politics drew an immediate warning from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who expressed fear that a proliferation of small right-wing parties could cost his bloc the election.

“Whoever doesn’t pass the electoral threshold wastes their votes,” Netanyahu said.

However, recent polling suggests a Winter-led alliance could cross the threshold, potentially taking seats from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party.