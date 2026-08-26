Former IDF general Ofer Winter launches new right-wing party for 2026 elections

Former IDF general Ofer Winter has launched a new right-wing political party ahead of Israel’s October 27 election.
During a launch event on Tuesday, Winter presented the party's first candidate slate, notably including Arab-Israeli activist Yoseph Haddad and former Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum.
The former Givati Brigade chief, who also led the infamous Duvdevan undercover unit, notably depicted in hit Israeli series Fauda, pledged a hawkish security policy while promising to bring together Israelis from across the country’s religious and ethnic communities.
The Amcha Yisrael, or People of Israel, party was unveiled in Jerusalem in front of around 300 supporters.
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