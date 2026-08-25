Become a Member
Israel

Israeli mafia boss murdered in alleged gang hit amid organised crime wave

Yanis Yushvaev was shot at point-blank range while leaving a petrol station in Caesarea

August 25, 2026 15:59
Yanis Yushvaev.jpg
Yanis Yushvaev (X/TimesofIsrael

By

Lucy Pollock

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

An Israeli mafia boss was shot dead at point-blank range on Sunday, as the country continues to grapple with a surge in organised criminal activity.

Yanis Yushvaev, believed by police to be head of a criminal group associated with Israel’s Jewish Caucasus community, was murdered as he left a petrol station in the northern city of Caesarea.

CCTV footage from the scene, which the JC has deemed too graphic to publish, appeared to show the gunman walking up a flight of stairs to a door as two unidentified men came out of it and walked past him.

Yushvaev then exited through the door and walked down the stairs as the gunman waited for the two men to pass him before turning to shoot Yushvaev in the back of the head.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Israel

Crime

Itamar Ben-Gvir

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper