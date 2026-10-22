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Opposition bloc widens lead over Netanyahu coalition days out from Israeli elections, JC polling analysis shows

The Yashar leader looks to be the frontrunner to form the next government, but will likely face a struggle to assemble a workable coalition

October 22, 2026 13:34
Netanyahu Knesset.jpg
Prime Minister Netanyahu attends a session of the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 16, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar is on course to be the largest party in the Knesset after next week’s Israeli elections, the JC’s analysis of the latest polls has found.

Based on the average outcomes of this week’s polling from each of Israel’s three major TV networks – Channels 11, 12 and 13 – Eisenkot has held his lead over incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent days.

Yashar is now projected to win 22 Knesset seats in Tuesday’s election, with Netanyahu’s Likud expected to come second on 20,

The Beyachad alliance between former prime minister Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid is set to come in distant third with 14 seats, with most of the other parties likely to pass the electoral threshold, including the major Charedi and Arab-Israeli parties, sitting between seven and ten.

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Topics:

Israeli elections

Israeli Politics

Benjamin Netanyahu

Gadi Eisenkot

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