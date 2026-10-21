‘You would see me resign an hour later’: Eisenkot rules out rotation government with Netanyahu

Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot has said he would resign within an hour from any unity government with Prime Minister Netanyahu, ruling out a rotational deal between the two candidates leading the polls as Israel heads towards a potentially deadlocked election.
Eisenkot vowed never to serve in a government led by Netanyahu, even under a power-sharing arrangement, issuing a categorical rejection of a prospective unity deal less than a week before Israel's general election on October 27.
With the latest polls predicting that Yashar would win the most Knesset seats, but that neither major coalition bloc would achieve a majority, party leaders from both sides had accused their lead candidates of plotting a compromise deal.
On Eisenkot’s side, Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman suggested that Yashar might join Likud in a power-sharing deal to achieve a majority out of “self-interest”, while Otzma Yehudit’s Itamar Ben-Gvir accused Netanyahu of planning to ally with Eisenkot in order to exclude his far-right party from government.
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