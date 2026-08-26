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Letters: ‘I do not expect Mr Miliband to seek my counsel, but I shall offer it regardless’

August 26, 2026 09:46
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Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband (Image: Getty Images)
4 min read
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Advice for the government

The foreign secretary’s intemperate attack on Israel came as no surprise, though it did require me once again to remind astonished Jewish Labour voters that their party’s manifesto was available in full, in writing, before they voted for it.

The Israeli foreign minister’s response was robust and entirely justified. Whether it will penetrate the Foreign Office is another matter; that department has shown a rare talent for hearing only what it wishes to hear.

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