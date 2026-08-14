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Food Standards Agency says ‘no clear evidence’ non-stun slaughter is worse for animal welfare

Shechita campaigners urge government to reconsider its current ‘preference’ for stunning

August 14, 2026 16:23
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By

Mark Wood

2 min read
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Campaigners have welcomed a government report which has conceded there is “no clear evidence” animal welfare breaches are more likely to occur during non-stun slaughter.

Commenting on the Food Standards Agency’s findings, advocacy group Shechita UK said that for too long the debate around the Jewish religious method of slaughter had been “dominated by misinformation”.

It further called on the government to reconsider its position that “it would prefer all animals to be stunned before slaughter”.

The important concession on non-stun slaughter is contained in the FSA’s latest Animal Welfare report which covers 2024/25.

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Topics:

Shechita

Animal welfare

Animals

Jewish food

Kosher

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