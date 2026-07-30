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Green Hackney mayor apologises for giving Haifa a deadline of October 7 to reply to plan to cut twinning ties

Zoë Garbett’s issues new date to Israeli municipality after ‘staggering insensitivity’ of original date

July 30, 2026 13:00
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Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party, congratulates Zoë Garbett after her election as mayor for Hackney (Image: Getty)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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Hackney’s Green Party mayor has apologised after giving the city of Haifa until October 7 to respond to plans to end their long-standing twinning scheme.

The initial choice of the third anniversary of the Hamas-led October 7 massacre as a deadline had been described as “staggeringly insensitive".

Lord Pickles, the former UK Government Special Envoy for Post-Holocaust Issues said it marked "a new low" for the Green Party.

Zoë Garbett, who was elected mayor of the east London borough in May, had written to Haifa’s Mayor Yona Yahav informing him that Hackney Council intends to end the relationship between the two cities, which dates back to 1968.

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Topics:

Hackney

October 7

Twinning

Green Party

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