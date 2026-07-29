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Hackney Green council meeting where Jews were told they must condemn the ‘genocide’ to fight antisemitism

Calls for ending the twinning with Haifa marked a grim landmark for the north London borough’s community

July 29, 2026 19:25
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Pro-Palestinian supporters outside Hackney town hall earlier this month (Getty)

By

Nicole Lampert

4 min read
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As the first full council meeting in Hackney since the Greens took power in May prepared to get underway, outside the town hall a confrontation with a small pro-Israel group set the tone for the proceedings.

"You are not welcome here. You are far right and Zionists," said a woman whose face was encased in a keffiyeh before grabbing eggs from a box in her hand and hurling them at the few supporters of the Jewish state.

She was quickly arrested, but it took four policemen to handcuff and bundle her away.

One of the targets, Sharon, said: “We were called genociders, baby killers, terrorists and told we should go back to where we came from.”

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Hackney

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