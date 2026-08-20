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Ed Miliband warns Israel ‘measures to come’ in response to ‘unacceptable’ settlement scheme

UK foreign secretary issues rebuke after tender issued for plan to build 1,200 new homes in the ‘E1’ area

August 20, 2026 09:08
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Foreign secretary Ed Miliband (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has issued a rebuke to Israel after it published a tender for construction of a settlement in the occupied West Bank, calling it an “unacceptable and destructive act”.

He said the UK would not “stand back and accept the destruction of the two-state solution”, as he pledged to set out measures in response to Israeli policies in the coming weeks.

Mr Miliband said the UK had been clear publicly and privately about its opposition to a project to build 1,200 new homes in the ‘E1’ area the east of Jerusalem.

He said it risks endangering a two-state solution by separating the West Bank from East Jerusalem.

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Topics:

Israel

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