Ed Miliband warns Israel ‘measures to come’ in response to ‘unacceptable’ settlement scheme

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has issued a rebuke to Israel after it published a tender for construction of a settlement in the occupied West Bank, calling it an “unacceptable and destructive act”.

He said the UK would not “stand back and accept the destruction of the two-state solution”, as he pledged to set out measures in response to Israeli policies in the coming weeks.

Mr Miliband said the UK had been clear publicly and privately about its opposition to a project to build 1,200 new homes in the ‘E1’ area the east of Jerusalem.

He said it risks endangering a two-state solution by separating the West Bank from East Jerusalem.